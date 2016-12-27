Two held for gunning down murder witness in Delhi

Two men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the gunning down of an 18-year-old, a murder case witness, in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park on Sunday night.

Police said Jeet was murdered because he had agreed to testify against the accused in a murder case in court. Hr was shot dead by a group of six men when he was returning home.

Milind Dumbre, deputy commissioner of police (northwest), said the arrested men are Bholu and Chotu. “Four other persons involved in Jeet’s murder are yet to be arrested. Raids are on to nab them,” said Dumbre.

The two arrested men shot Jeet. The four absconding suspects are Sandeep, Sadaf, Ajay and Jaipal.

In July, Jeet’s friend Vijay was murdered by a half-a-dozen men over personal enmity. Jeet was the complainant and witness in the case.

As Jeet was to testify against the accused in the court, he had been receiving threat calls for the past some days. His family had filed a complaint as well.

The family members alleged that despite a complaint, the police did not take any action.

On Sunday night, Jeet was returning home with his brother Ajeet after buying groceries when he was confronted by two men. The men stopped Jeet, snatched the groceries and before he could react, shot at him.

The bullet hit Jeet in the arm and he fell on the ground.

When Ajeet tried to help his brother, he was also pushed to the ground. The duo then reportedly got up and started running but the accused fired two more shots, one of which hit Jeet in the spine.

Ajeet told the police that he and Jeet were shouting for help but no one came to their rescue. After Jeet collapsed on the road when a bullet him in the spine, the shooters came close to him and fired another shot in the abdomen.

After the incident, Jeet’s family went to the house of the suspects and set their hutment in Jahangirpuri A-block on fire. The locals demanding the arrest of the two men who had previously been involved in criminal cases.

A murder case was registered at the Mahendra Park police station.