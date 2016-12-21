Uber cab driver arrested for molesting Delhi airport manager

A 36-year-old driver of an Uber cab has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman passenger on Tuesday evening.

Police said the victim is a utility services manager at the Palam airport. She had booked the cab to go to Mahavir Enclave from the airport.

The incident exposes yet again how unsafe the public transport remains for women in Delhi, four years after a physiotherapy student was gang-raped on a bus in 2012.

The accused, Rakesh, allegedly took the wrong route and insisted on picking up more passengers on the way. When the 32-year-old woman resisted and told him that she had booked a personal cab and not a sharing one, Rakesh rebuked her.

Read: Do not take the blame on yourself, don’t break: Uber rape survivor’s letter

In her complaint to the police, the victim said Tuesday was her first day at work on the airport. She boarded the cab at the airport around 6 pm. Instead of taking the direct route, the driver took her towards Sanjay T-point, Mahipalpur.

“When the passenger asked the driver to stop, he said he has to pick more passengers. During the argument, the victim threatened the driver to lodge a complaint against him with Uber,” said a police officer.

“She started making calls. Fearing that she would inform the police, the stopped the car and pulled her out. The woman shouted at him for touching her inappropriately. The driver then threw her bag out of the cab and zoomed off,” the officer said.

When she reacher her house, she took her husband along and reached the local police station. The police registered a case under sections dealing with molestation and outraging the modesty of a woman against the driver.

“Soon after the complaint was registered, our teams swung into action and traced the driver. Uber was also contacted. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surender Kumar told HT.

Read: Driver molests foreigner: ‘Uber did not do a background check before hiring’

After a woman executive was raped by another Uber cabbie in December 2014, there were demands that all app-based cabs be brought under a regulatory framework. The cab aggregator companies, however, argue that drivers are not “employed” by them, nor are the cabs “owned by the company”.