Uber hikes taxi fares up to 15% in Delhi-NCR

App-based cab aggregator Uber has hiked fares of its entry and premium level services by up to 15% in Delhi-NCR.

The US-based firm has increased ride time charge to Rs1.5 per minute from Rs1 earlier for its UberGO and UberX services. The transportation app charges Rs6 per kilometre up to 20km and Rs12 per km thereafter at a base fare of Rs40 for UberGO.

While the revised fare irked users who sought the intervention of the Centre and the Delhi government, many were left confused. “Uber seems to be fooling us. On the one hand, it says that its base fare is Rs40 and on the other, it charges us a ‘minimum fare’ of Rs60. On top of that, now they have increased the ride time,” said Pooja Shah, an IT professional who regularly uses Uber cabs to tavel to and from work.

When contacted, an Uber spokesperson said: “Starting January 5, 2017, we have made some changes to our pricing structure in Delhi-NCR in order to serve the city better.”

The prices are expected to go up by 10-15 per cent, the spokesperson added.

Last year, Uber had introduced ‘upfront fare’ under which the company calculates and shows rates depending on expected time and distance of travel and local traffic. The fares fluctuate due to demand.

The company, which operates in 29 Indian cities, counts India as its second largest market, after the US. Affordable pricing has been one of the important factors driving the uptake of on-demand taxi services in the country.