Upcoming Delhi Metro stations to be a visual treat for commuters

Life-size artworks, glossy walls and a unique ‘honeycomb’ design for ventilation will be featured at stations of Delhi Metro’s upcoming new corridors — Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) and Magenta Line (Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West).

The stations at these two corridors will have their interiors covered completely in artworks that are a combination of paintings and photographs. These artworks are being reproduced on toughened glass so that walls inside the stations have a glossy effect — a departure from the pale yellow and grey walls of the existing stations that have no visual appeal.

First such artwork was installed at the Bhikaji Cama Place station on the Pink Line this week. Next in line is the Lajpat Nagar station. Officials said each station will get 26 to 37 artworks.

Beside these two, nine more stations on this 59-km-long line will display original works of artists from across the country. These stations are Shalimar Bagh, Netaji Subhash Place, Naraina, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension, Vinoba Puri, Ashram and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Until now, most of the existing artworks are installed at the underground stations. However, on the new lines, the focus is to improve the look of the elevated corridors. “Phase 3 stations will have a different and fresh look with bright colours. The aim is to fill most of the interior walls at the concourse levels with paintings and photographs,” a metro official said.

On the Magenta Line, the stations have been re-designed where instead of the traditional walls and windows, the concourse and platforms will be made of cemented honeycomb design for enhanced ventilation.

“The station will be covered with jaali-like walls to allow more light and ventilation into the concourse. The entry stairs and concourse to platform stairs will have perforated metal sheet cladding which will give a sense of security to the commuters,” the official added.

While paintings and photographs are being digitally printed on glass which will be fixed as panels on walls, all of them are also fireproof.

“For the first time, DMRC invited applications from interested artists to send their original works. In response, 654 images were received from 50 artists across India. A committee, comprising five members including artist members from Delhi College of Art and Lalit Kala Academy, shortlisted 365 images and 36 artists which were found suitable for display on nine Metro stations,” another official said.

Earlier this year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had unveiled interior designs for stations on the Heritage Line (Central Secretariat – Kashmere Gate). Stations on the short 5.17-km stretch will have three-dimensional (3D) panels that will depict glory of the bygone era at Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid, Lal Quila and Kashmere Gate.