Update EWS admission list daily, Delhi govt tells private schools

The Delhi education department has asked private schools to update the admission status of children under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category on a daily basis till April 15.

April 15 is the last date for admission of children in the EWS/DG category. The Right to Education (RTE) Act mandates private schools to reserve 25% of the seats for children in the category and provide them free schooling.

The Directorate of Education (DOE) issued the directive after some parents complained that certain schools were denying admission to their children, despite the government allotting schools to them under RTE Act.

Parents complained that schools refused admission on unjustified and frivolous grounds like ‘the online application had details of only one parent.’

The DOE told the schools that they cannot demand money from the parents for uniform, books and other materials to EWS category children.

“A number of complaints have been received from the parents of EWS/DG category that many of the private schools are still refusing to provide free books, uniform and writing materials. You are once again directed to provide the free materials and not demand any money from the parents,” said the circular from the department.

As per rule, the schools are to provide these materials, which would be later reimbursed by the government. For schools built on Delhi Development Authority land, the government gives R 1,500 per year and for others it gives around R 1300 per month.

However, the private schools say that the amount given by the government is not enough and every year parents complain of denial of these facilities.

On different occasions, the matter has also reached the High Court and schools have been individually directed by the court to follow the rule.