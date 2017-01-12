Upset over not getting placement, B.Tech student kills self in Noida

A fourth year B.Tech student committed suicide at his hostel room in Noida’s Sector 62 area on Wednesday night. A student of Jaypee Institute of Information and Technology (JIIT), 23-year-old Abhinav Gupta was found hanging from ceiling of his hostel room at about 9 pm.

His family members told the police that he was upset over not being offered any campus placement.

“We were informed about the incident on Wednesday night. We rushed a police team to the spot. We took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. We didn’t find any signs of a scuffle or foul play at the scene,” Zaheer Khan, station house officer, Sector 58 police station, said.

The officers found a suicide note at the spot where the victim said nobody is to be blamed for his fate.

“The deceased hailed from Meerut. He was to appear for his B.Tech final exam. His family members said he was depressed after not getting any campus placement,” Khan said.

The police said no case was registered as the youth’s family members didn’t lodge a complaint against anyone. His body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem, police said.

The cops also found a handwritten suicide note in which the youth said he wished to donate his eyes after death and blamed no one for the extreme step. However, his last wish couldn’t be fulfilled as his family members were not aware of the procedure surrounding eye donation, Khan said.

An official at the institute said Abhinav was a bright student and had secured 6.8 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) in the recent semester.

“He fared even better in the previous semester in 2016 scoring 7.4 CGPA. He was a promising student and would have got a placement soon. The campus placements are still on and the final semester is yet to take place. His father told police that he was disturbed as many of his friends got placements and he couldn’t,” an administrative official at the institute said.