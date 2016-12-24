US woman’s gang rape: Police probe woman’s claims, question suspects

The police team investigating the gang rape case of a US woman has consulted a team of psychiatrists and psychologists from RML hospital who counselled the victim after the incident.

A senior police officer, who refused to be named, said the doctors at RML were consulted because there were ‘some contradictions’ in the woman’s statement.

On Thursday, the psychologists met her for around 45 minutes and the psychiatrists for 15 minutes.

The officer claimed they are yet to get a report from the doctors.

“We contacted a woman in the tour group who in her statement denied knowing about any such incident having taken place. The victim had alleged she was drugged and raped. She realized this afterwards. We are working round-the-clock to identify the men and gather evidence but we are also probing if she was hallucinating,” the officer said.

While police have identified a few suspects and are questioning them on a daily basis, no formal arrests have been made in the case so far. The woman’s statement has been recorded before a judicial magistrate, which is admissible as evidence in a court of law. Police sources said the investigating team is gathering evidence to link the men to the incident.

The woman’s lawyer Mritunjay Kumar, however, denied suggestions that the woman might have been hallucinating and said that she had not changed a word in her statement since day one.

The case is being monitored by the deputy commissioner of police and other senior officers of the New Delhi district. Sources said as the victim was a US citizen, the top brass of Delhi Police have been regularly asking for a status reports from the investigating officers.

Multiple objects inserted in her private parts

The woman, in her FIR, has detailed the alleged brutal assault by the five men inside a hotel room. Sources said the woman in her statement has claimed that the five men inserted multiple foreign objects inside her private parts and assaulted her. She said she was constantly drugged and raped inside the hotel room for two days.

The 25-year-old woman had come to the capital for a second time on Monday. She had earlier contacted the US embassy who helped her with an accommodation in the city.