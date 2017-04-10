Video of woman dancing in BJP ‘office’ goes viral, leaders say it’s oppn ‘mischief’

A video showing a woman in a long green skirt dancing among a group of men at a ‘makeshift party’ office with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag in the background has gone viral on the social media as campaigning for the April 25 municipal elections picked up in the national capital.

In the one-and-half minute long clip, probably shot at night, the woman is seen dancing to a Hindi film song and people surrounding her are shooting her on their mobile phones. A few of them are also seen handing her currency notes, which she passes to one of the attendees sitting at the centre.

Sources said the video was reportedly shot around 3 days at a gathering organised at Quraish Nagar ward under North Delhi Municipal Corporation where the BJP workers and local residents were present.

“People in this neighbourhood have been sharing this clip for last two-three days,” a resident of the area requesting anonymity said.

A BJP leader said it seems to be a mischief by the opposition to malign the image of party candidate ahead of the municipal elections.

“The video was probably shot in a room where 20-25 (people) were present. These people are neither our party workers nor our candidates. And, no officer bearers are seen at this gathering. I believe this is an attempt to create sensationalism just before the elections by rival parties,” he said.

President of minority wing of the Delhi BJP Atif Rashid refused to comment, saying he is not aware of any such video. Jai Prakash, Delhi BJP vice-president who is contesting from adjoining Sadar Bazaar ward, also said he has no knowledge about the clip.

“I will enquire about it and get back to you,” Prakash said.

The BJP – which witnessed an electoral surge across several states in the recent polls – has been wielding power in Delhi’s 3 municipal corporations for a decade now.

The saffron party hopes to retain power over the MCD with a performance akin to the civic body victories it scored in Maharashtra and Odisha.