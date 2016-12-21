Want to study a foreign language at CBSE school? You may have to take 3 more

Students in CBSE schools may soon have to study four languages if they want to take up a foreign language as the board has recommended that schools follow three-language formula under which students study Hindi, English and one modern Indian language such as Sanskrit or Telugu.

Many private schools in the Capital offer foreign languages along with Sanskrit as the third language. But with CBSE’s new move, foreign language will become an elective or additional language.

Some schools are unhappy with the move and said that students should be free to study foreign languages if they wish to. Principals said that most students take up foreign languages because they want to go abroad or make a career in the language.

“We are looking at providing students with global upbringing. We cannot limit their options because many of the students want to go abroad for graduation,” said principal of a private school on condition of anonymity.

According to sources, in its governing body meet on Tuesday, the CBSE has recommended to the government that all schools should follow this system and those wanting to study a foreign language will have to take it as an elective or an additional subject.

Also, while the three-language formula is applicable only till Class VIII, as per a decision of the board, students of Class IX and X will also have to study three languages. Reportedly, they will only be required to get passing marks in the third language, sources said.

Some schools said it will add unnecessary burden on students.

Most private schools offer Sanskrit, German, French, Japanese, Spanish, and Chinese as the third language under the formula. Most private school principals said students prefer to take up a foreign language.

“It is not a good idea to limit options for students if they want to study a foreign language. It will add burden on students if they want to take foreign language as an elective because they have to study other subjects also. In this situation a student will study four languages plus other courses,” said LV Sehgal, principal of Bal Bharti School, Ganga Ram Hospital Marg.

Manohar Lal, principal of Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, said, “This will create a lot of problems for our students. Most of them take up foreign languages but now they will have to rethink because students cannot burden themselves with only languages.”