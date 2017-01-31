Video: How 5 gunmen shoot jailed gangster Mahal’s father point blank in Delhi

In a scene reminiscent of the iconic film Godfather, CCTV footage from several cameras shows jailed Gangster Manjeet Mahal’s father buying vegetables from a vendor outside his house in Najafgarh’s Mitraon village at the time of the incident. The 70-year-old Shri Kishan can be seen with domestic help Mukesh when a five assailants arrive in a car. As the men fire several shots, Kishan and Mukesh duck for safety. Mukesh jumps into the fields nearby but Kishan is caught in the fire. Two men then emerge from the car and fire a few more rounds at Kishan, killing him on the spot.

The shooting on Sunday had lead to heightened tension in the region. Following the incident, the police had decided to provide security to the relatives of jailed criminals in Najafgarh. The police have scanned footage from at least six CCTV cameras installed at the gate and front wall of Mahal’s home. However, they have not been able to identify the five assailants as the footage was not clear. Only one suspect has been identified so far on the basis of the statement of Mukesh. The suspect has been identified as Ankush alias Bhalu.

Read more

Police have said that the assailants belonged to a gang headed by brothers, Jyoti alias Baba and Kapil Sangwan. Mahal and his associates had allegedly gunned down Baba’s brother-in-law in December 2015.

Since then, the rival gang has killed four persons known to Mahal and his associates. Though police have rounded up several suspects for questioning and conducted several raids, no arrests had been made till Tuesday afternoon.

Read more