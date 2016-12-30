We are not scared of CBI, Sisodia says after CBI ‘raids’ in secretariat

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, after a CBI team “raided” the office of Nikunj Aggarwal, who is officer on special duty (OSD) to health minister Satyendar Jain at Delhi Secretariat.

Sisodia said the Central government had failed to control the law and order in the city and was hence using all agencies at their disposal against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and ministers.

“You have failed to control theft. The black money bubble has busted. People have converted black money but you were unable to do anything. All the enforcement agencies are therefore after AAP government,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia said that a year ago, CBI had conducted a raid at Delhi secretariat at the chief minister’s office. “After a year, another raid has been conducted. Then we had said we are not scared and again we will say that we haven’t done anything wrong,” he said.

“CBI is conducting raids as if appointment of health minister OSD is the biggest corruption that has happened in India. To hide scam of demonetisation, they are targeting AAP,” Sisodia added.

Kejriwal, through a video message, taunted Prime Minister Modi and said last year the CBI ‘just found four mufflers when they conducted raid at his office’.

“We are not scared of your CBI. I had said that Modiji is a coward and psychopath and that has been established now,” he said.

A senior government official said that it is a prerogative of the minister to appoint his OSD and that there was no irregularity involved in appointing Nikunj Aggarwal to the post. “Since October, he has not been holding any official post in the Delhi government as health minister Satyendar Jain had discontinued his service. Aggarwal had been appointed on a contractual basis,” the official said.

