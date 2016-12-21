Weatherman forecasts colder, foggier days for Delhi later this week

Delhiites will have to brave colder days ahead as temperatures are set to plummet as low as 9 degrees Celsius in the next two days with fog conditions prevailing.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted minimum temperature will fall on Thursday and Friday while the maximum temperature is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius.

A shallow fog is also expected on Thursday while moderate fog will likely prevail on Friday.

The city woke up to a cold, misty morning on Wednesday. The minimum temperatures recorded was 9.8 degrees Celsius in Palam, 11. 2 degree Celsius in Safdarjung and 11.4 degree Celsius in Ayanagar.

The temperature is expected to increase as the day progresses, with maximum temperature predicted to be 25 degrees Celsius.

Fog continued to disrupt train movements in Delhi till Tuesday as 34 trains arriving into the city were delayed and seven trains were rescheduled. Air traffic, however, was unaffected.

In the last two weeks, over 100 trains have been delayed due to weather conditions.