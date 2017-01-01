Will seek a probe into Metro’s nod to Paytm for cashless travel: Arvind Kejriwal

While calling the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) decision of allowing only one e-wallet company for cashless payments at 10 Metro stations “forceful”, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will be seeking an inquiry into the matter. He also demanded to be shown the files that led to the decision.

“It’s being done forcefully, maybe as directed by the PMO. I will speak to the Metro (authorities) and ask for the files. How can be they force a decision like this? They are promoting Paytm through this. I will seek an inquiry and look into the files,” said Kejriwal.

The DMRC had earlier clarified that more e-wallets would soon be roped in and the contract was awarded to Paytm through an open tender process.

Explaining its stand, the DMRC stated, “Since Delhi Metro at present has an ongoing agreement with Paytm, and it bagged the contract through an open tender process, Paytm was the natural choice to make a start for cashless transactions at 10 stations.”

The stations where the measure has been rolled out from Sunday are — Rohini East and Rohini West on the Red Line; MG Road on the Yellow Line; Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri West, and Noida Sector-15 on the Blue Line; and Nehru Place and Kailash Colony on the Violet Line.

Alleging no reduction in corruption despite 50 days after the demonetisation announcement, the Aam Aadmi Party convener demanded a “white paper” and an independent inquiry.

Dubbing it as the “scam of all scams”, he said, “Demonetisation is the biggest scam of independent India and is entirely guided by politics and corruption. We demand that an independent inquiry be conducted and a white paper be released on the what was gained and lost due to the demonetisation drive.”

Terming Modi’s New Year’s Eve speech a “sham”, Kejriwal sought responses from the PM and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the amount of money deposited and the eventual gain of the 50-day exercise that was announced on November 8.

Referring to Modi’s December 31 address to the nation, Kejriwal said that it was hollow as he did not speak about the gains and losses arising out of the shock currency move. The schemes could have been announced even without enforcing any such measure, he said.

“The demonetisation move has neither managed to curb black money nor reduce terrorism or circulation of fake currency as counterfeit Rs 2,000 notes are available in the market. It has not yielded any tangible benefits and has instead led to a spike in corruption,” he said.