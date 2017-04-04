Windy morning in Delhi brings respite from heat, but at the cost of air quality

It was a hazy and windy morning in Delhi on Tuesday, with the mercury dipping to a comfortable 21.8 degrees Celsius, and not expected to rise above 39 degrees Celsius during the course of the day.

However, weathermen at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the haze is because of a dust storm. Under the influence of a western disturbance, wind speed has picked up in the city. A western disturbance is a storm that brews in the Mediterranean Sea bringing rain bearing clouds to Delhi influencing wind direction and speed.

Winds blowing at a speed of 12kmph in Delhi on Tuesday morning kicked up dust and reduced visibility. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), an air quality monitoring app instituted by the ministry of earth science, however, has not shown a great increase in air pollution. The air quality in Delhi was ‘moderate’ according to SAFAR. Their health advisory reads that the “air quality is acceptable; however, there may be a moderate health concern for people sensitive to air pollution.”

Experts expect thunder storm and possible rain on Wednesday, which will help bring down temperature in the city. By Saturday, the day temperature will drop to 34 degrees Celsius.

With no rain expected in the near future after Wednesday, temperatures will start climbing back up from Sunday. IMD had earlier said that between April-June, the city is likely to experience above normal temperature on most days.

Forecast for the coming week:

Day Min temperature Max temperature Weather activity Tuesday 21.4 37-39 Dust storm or Thunderstorm Wednesday 23 36 Dust storm or Thunderstorm; possible rain Thursday 24 36 Partly cloudy sky Friday 21 35 Mostly clear sky Saturday 20 34 Clear sky Sunday 20 35 Mostly clear sky Monday 21 36 Sunny Day

Average temperature at this time of the year: maximum 35 degrees Celsius, minimum 20 degrees Celsius

Source: India Meteorological Department