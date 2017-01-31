Woman gangraped in moving car in south Delhi’s Amar Colony

A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was gangraped by three men, including one of her friends, in a moving car in south Delhi’s Amar Colony on Monday night.

The police have registered a case. The three accused were arrested from their homes in Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday morning.

The accused have been identified as Arif, Mubarak and Vijay, all in their early 20s, said Romil Baaniya, DCP (southeast district).

The woman called the police from Garhi area in south Delhi late Monday. She alleged that the men had raped her in their car and dumped her there. Since one of the accused men was known to the woman, the police did not encounter much trouble in identifying and nabbing all the suspects.

The woman has told the police that she is a native of Jharkhand and has been living in Tughlakabad area for the past few months. She had been looking for a job when she befriended Arif last month.

Arif had allegedly promised to help her find a job. On Monday, he called her to south Delhi saying he had arranged a job interview for her. When she reached the spot, she found Arif with his two friends in a car.

She said Arif was allegedly drunk and on the way to the venue of the alleged interview he forced himself on her, the victim told the police in her complaint.

The other two men also took turns to rape her in the moving car before the three accused dumped her at an isolated stretch, she alleged.

The arrested men have been sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

