Woman hacked to death by live-in partner in Delhi’s Okhla

A 50-year-old woman was hacked to death with an axe, allegedly by her live-in partner, at their home in South Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area on Friday evening, police said.

After the murder, the alleged killer, 50-year-old Chandrapal, fled towards the railway tracks near his locality, but was chased and caught by a police team.

Though an argument over serving food triggered the murder, police said tension had been building between the couple for a few days over trust issues.

Read more

The dead woman has been identified as Munni, a sanitation worker who was a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. A mother of four, she had separated from her husband a few years ago. Her daughters, aged 18 and 20, lived with her, while her two sons lived elsewhere in the city with their families.

Chandrapal who knew her for the last five years lived with Munni in Okhla Industrial Area.

Around a month ago, Munni’s uncle had come from her native village to live with her. All was well until a woman visited their house a few days ago to meet Munni’s uncle.

“Chandrapal has told us that his brief interaction with the woman was not liked by Munni. That had resulted in frequent quarrels between them over the past few days,” said a police officer, adding this claim will be verified with Munni’s family.

Though the couple had stopped interacting with each other, on Friday evening Munni served dinner to Chandrapal, but he refused to eat.

That led to a heated argument between the couple during which Chandrapal allegedly picked up an axe lying in the house and struck Munni five times.

When the other members of the family raised an alarm, Chandrapal fled the house, towards the railway tracks nearby. While some neighbours kept a track on his location, one of them called the police.

A police team that arrived at the crime spot was directed towards the direction in which Chandrapal had fled, resulting in his arrest. The axe used in the murder has been recovered.