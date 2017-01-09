Woman, two-year-old daughter found dead in east Delhi flat

A two-year-old girl and her mother were found murdered at their rented home at West Vinod Nagar house near Mandawali in east Delhi on Monday evening.

Police said there were multiple stab wounds and other injury marks on the bodies of the mother-daughter duo.

Geetanjali, 25, and her daughter Ananya were found in a pool of blood in the flat that was locked from inside.

Ananya was stabbed in her stomach while her mother had multiple stab wounds. Police suspect Geetanjali was also smothered.

The police recovered a handwritten note that said the woman first killed her daughter and committed suicide due to family reasons. But they said the note was not written by the woman.

Police suspect the killer murdered the woman and her daughter and left the note to make it look like a case of suicide.

A senior police officer said that at 6.15 pm, Geetanjali’s husband Mithlesh Anand, a loco pilot in Indian Railways, returned home and found the third floor flat locked from inside.

When Geetanjali did not respond after Anand repeatedly pressed the bell, he alerted neighbours.

Omvir Singh, DCP East, said Anand asked the landlord’s son to enter his flat from the balcony and open it. On entering the flat, the boy found the two dead on the floor.

He opened the main door and screamed for help. The mother-daughter duo was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced them dead on admission.

The couple originally belonged to Bihar. They had moved to the flat only three months ago and were married three years ago. Anand had left for his duty in the morning, said the officer.

Initial probe, the officer said, suggested somebody made a friendly entry into the flat, killed the mother-daughter duo and left a handwritten note before locking the flat from inside and fleeing from the balcony.

“We are questioning Anand. A murder case has been registered. Nobody has been given a clean cit yet,” the officer added.