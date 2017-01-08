Women can carry small knives in the metro... Yay or nay?

Keeping in mind the safety of women, the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) has permitted women to carry knives smaller than four inches in the metro. The move has received a mixed response. From disparity in equality to misuse of the knives, the concerns are many. HT City talks to a few students from Delhi University (DU) and finds out what they have to say.

Maurvie Tiwari, a student from LSR.

Maurvie Tiwari, a BA History (Hons) student from Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR): “A small knife will only enable me to get out a dire situation, as calling is always not accessible. The government has finally given me right to defend myself. It’s surely a good decision.”

Nishita Narwal, a Daulat Ram College student.

Nishita Narwal, a BA (Hons) Botany student from Daulat Ram College (DRC): “The metro is so crowded all the time. It’s okay if you’re in the ladies coach but in the general coaches, even standing is hard. Increased molestation cases have made it necessary for the government to take such initiatives. There couldn’t have been a better decision.”

Kartik Makhija is pursuing B.com (Hons) from Sri Aurobindo College.

Kartik Makhija, pursuing B.com (Hons) from Sri Aurobindo College, says: “There couldn’t be a better move by the government. The outstation women, who find it unsafe to travel in Delhi. which is infamous for molestation, will find relief in this move.”

Yashvi Panjrath, a Jesus and Mary College student.

Yashvi Panjrath, studying B.A (psychology, philosophy) from Jesus and Mary College (JMC) says: “It was necessary as people really stick to you, push you, but using a knife is really bit extreme, it’s a much more bold step than it should be.”

Juveria Mahir from Ramjas College.

Juveria Mahir, BA (Hons) English student from Ramjas College: “It’s a really bad move; instead of teaching men how to behave you can’t give a knife to women on the say of self defence. When men can feel safe without knife why can’t this be the case with women too?”

Aayush Verma a Sri Venkateshwara student.

Aayush Verma, a BA Programme student from Sri Venkateshwara says: “Safety doesn’t come with women carrying a knife. We have seen fake dowry cases in past 8- 10 months too. Without generalizing, I would like to say in a country where women are said to be at par with men, such safety measures shouldn’t go too far. Girls can easily take advantage of the situation.”