Women to get 20% reservation in IITs? Here’s what IIT-D students have to say

A panel has recommended reservation for girl students in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to address the issue of slump in the number of female students entering IITs. The committee has reportedly suggested creating up to 20% supernumerary seats for girls. HT City talks to the students of IIT-Delhi and finds out what they think of the recommendation.

Saksham Gupta, 4th year Computer Science Engineering:

Computer Science student Saksham Gupta thinks that reservation is unfair to male students of general category.

“I think the overall idea of reservation is against meritocracy. The decision of giving 20% reservation to women would be unfair to men. Everyone deserves a chance to be a part of the premier institutes of the country. This reservation will further deteriorate the quality of research in the IITs,” says Saksham Gupta, fourth year, Computer Science.

Palash Nandwani, 4th year, Chemical Engineering:

Palash Nandwani, a Chemical Engineering student, says the reservation will be beneficial to all.

“A skewed sex ratio means we can’t have healthy interaction with girls. This affects boys in more ways than one – leaving an impact on their confidence and psychology. Sure, it will make things more difficult for a male to get into IITs, but in the long run, it’ll benefit everyone,” says Palash Nandwani, fourth year, Chemical Engineering.

Rishabh Sanghi, 4th year, Computer Science Engineering:

Rishabh Sanghi, a Computer Science Engineering student, believes that though the rationale is okay, it is a little unfair.

“I think the rationale is okay. It might be better to have a more balanced student community, but I feel the main issue is the number of reserved seats. There is already more than 50% reservation. Increasing this number further feels unfair. Besides, this will dilute the brand value further, with the “best” engineering institutes of the country having around 70% reserved seats,” says Rishabh Sanghi, fourth year, Computer Science.

Nilaksh Agarwal, 2nd year, Engineering Physics:

Nilkash Agarwal, a Engineering Physics student, says a lot will have to be taken care of if reservation is introduced.

“I am for women reservation because the condition of women in our country is not that great and the decision will help them. But even after the reservation there is lots to watch out for. There is no accommodation in girls’ hostels. We have two girls’ hostels and 11 boys’ hostels. The number of women will increase after the reservation, so that needs to be taken into account,” says Nilaksh Agarwal, second year, Department of Physics.

Himanshi Gautam, 4th year, Chemical Engineering:

Himanshi Gautam, a Computer Science student, says reservation for girls in IIT is a good idea.

“I think it’s a good idea, primarily because the sex ratio in these colleges is skewed and that affects both guys and girls. But I have my concerns with the idea of more reservation in these colleges; it’s unfair for non-reservation categories,” says Himanshi Gautam, fourth year, Chemical Engineering.