Youth shot at outside south Delhi pub after brawl on dance floor

A brawl at a crowded pub turned ugly on Sunday evening when a 20-year-old youth was thrashed and shot at in south Delhi’s Saket .

Ankit, a resident of Madangir, was shot at thrice after being brutally thrashed. He received a bullet in his abdomen and was taken to the hospital. He was discharged later on Tuesday.

The quarrel between Ankit and the accused, 21-year-old Bhanu Singh, began around 5pm inside Club London pub located in Saket District Centre.

“A singer was performing at the club that evening. There was a lot of crowd and we were jostling for space while dancing,” Ankit told HT.

During the dance, Ankit happened to accidentally hit Bhanu, another guest at the pub, triggering a verbal bout between them. The problem appeared to have sorted out at that moment, but Ankit said when he was leaving the pub around an hour later, Bhanu allegedly followed him outside.

“He again picked up a fight with me and began raining punches and kicks on me up right outside the pub. When I fought back, he pulled out a gun from his pocket and fired three-four rounds at me before running back into the pub,” alleged Ankit.

The victim lay injured with a bullet wound, but managed to call the police. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital and operated on to remove the bullet. The police registered a case of attempt to murder and used CCTV footage and local intelligence to identify the attacker.

“Bhanu Singh was arrested the very next morning. He is an unemployed youth living in south Delhi,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Additional DCP (South).