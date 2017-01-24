14 innovative models, including formula 1 car, top attraction at AKTU convocation

Display of innovative models created by engineering college students made the AKTU convocation a special event on Monday.

Solar bicycle, solar-powered car and vegetable washing machine, to name a few, attracted everyone. In all, the engineering students exhibited 14 innovative models.

Model of e-rickshaw designed by a private engineering college students. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

A formula 1 car, designed and developed by the students of Ambalika Institute, was the star attraction of the event. The students claimed that entire fabrication work took place on the college premises itself. Vice chancellor, AKTU, Vinay Kumar Pathak sat on the driver’s seat to get a feel of the car.

“We are happy to see the amount of interest it generated among people. Our vehicle was inspected by visitors,” said Utkarsh Kumar Sharma, a student of electrical and electronics, who headed the team. Aman Shukla, another team member, said he was glad to be a part of the event. “I gained too much practical knowledge,” he said.

Students of School of Management Sciences set up solar powered bicycle and car. Besides, Bharat Raj Singh, director of School of Management Sciences, Lucknow, developed an air turbine engine with capacity to generate 5.5 HP (4.1 kW) power by using compressed air as fuel.

The air engine measuring 100 mm in outer casing diameter, 75 mm in rotor diameter and 35 mm in width can run a motor bike for 40 minutes using compressed air at 4-6 bar (60-90 psi) pressure. The load test conducted in the lab showed that the engine runs at 2000-3000 rpm with load and 10,000 rpm without load.

Model of solar powered car designed by a private engineering college students. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

The unique zero emission air engine featured in the Patent Journal of Govt of India on April 13, 2012.

Air-O-Bike, a motorcycle fitted with their concept air turbine engine, was exhibited before the President of India at Lucknow on May 10, 2013, he claimed.

Some of the other models included real time location tracking system, design and development of e-rickshaw, data transmission through visible light, spy robot and a lot many innovation made by students of engineering colleges affiliated to the AKTU.