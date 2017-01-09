IIM CAT 2016 results: 20 men, all engineers, are 100 percentile scorers

As many as 20 candidates have scored overall 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016, the results of which were declared on Monday. All the 20 are male candidates and engineers. Professor Rajendra K Bandi, convener, CAT 2016, said, “However, in the sectional results, many non-engineers and female candidates have scored 100 percentile.”

On December 4, 2016, 1.95 lakh candidates took the test across 138 cities in the country. Candidates are being informed individually by text messages about the results and their overall percentile even as the results were announced on the CAT website.

Read more

IIM Bangalore will announce its shortlist for personal interviews on its website later on Monday. Analysing the result trends, Arun Sharma, CAT coach who has cleared CAT 12 times and scored 99.97 percentile this year, said, “There has been a drop of up to 20 marks overall and section-wise this year. This is because of a tough data interpretation and logical reasoning section. The geometry portion in the quantitative ability section was also difficult. However, the scores in verbal ability have gone up. I scored 211 marks last year with a percentile of 99.87 but this year, despite a score of 204, I scored 99.97.”

Read more