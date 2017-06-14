286 BDS students of Gian Sagar college shifted

After shifting around 500 MBBS students on Monday, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, on Wednesday moved 286 BDS students of Gian Sagar Medical College, Banur, to other colleges.

BDS students of batches between 2012 and 2015 were shifted to government dental colleges in Patiala and Amritsar, Adesh Dental College, Bathinda, Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College, Ludhiana, Christian Dental College, Ludhiana, Dasmesh Institute of Research and Dental Sciences, Faridkot, Genesis Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Ferozepur, Guru Nanak Dev Dental College, Sunam, Luxmi Bai Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Patiala, National Dental College, Dera Bassi, Rayat Bahara Dental College and Hospital, Sahauran, SAS Nagar, Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Amritsar, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Dental College, Ludhiana, and Sukhmani Dental College and Hospital, Dera Bassi as per the merit.

The Punjab government had on May 10 withdrawn permission to Gian Sagar Trust to run medical, dental, nursing and physiotherapy colleges. The classes in the college remained suspended since February 1 after the staff went on indefinite strike against the management for not clearing their dues.

Of the 1,437 MBBS, BDS and nursing students of the Gian Sagar college, the university so far has shifted 786 students.

The university will hold counselling of the remaining BDS students and MDS students on Thursday.

A university official said: “We have vacant seats for BDS and nursing students and adjusting Gian Sagar students is not a problem. However, we had to face tough time in accommodating MBBS students due to fewer seats in colleges.”

The counselling of the students of Gian Sagar college will conclude on June 19.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had on June 2 had directed the university to complete the counselling within three weeks.