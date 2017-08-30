55,000 Delhi students who failed in Class 10 to enrol in open school NIOS:Sisodia

New Delhi: Over 55,000 Delhi students who have failed in Class 10 exams twice will now be enrolled in the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said here on Tuesday.

Sisodia made the announcement following a cabinet meeting.

“Students who fail in Class 10 usually drop out later and are not able to continue their studies. Over 55,000 students have failed the exam this year who will now be enrolled in the NIOS and taught at new centres which will set up by the government,” Sisodia told reporters.

“There will be more centres for girls so they do not have to travel too far from their homes,” he added.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, announced that the third edition of the “Mega PTM” in government schools will be held on September 1.

The government’s plan to expand its education loan guarantee scheme to Delhi students studying outside the national was also approved in the cabinet meeting.

“Delhi students who later enrol in colleges and universities outside Delhi will also be eligible for the loan guarantee scheme and can take loans upto Rs 10 lakh for the purpose,” Sisodia said.