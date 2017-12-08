680 placement offers bagged by IIT Roorkee students in 1st week

Over 680 offers were bagged by Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) students in the first week of placement season, including 13 from international companies, a statement from the institute said on Friday.

A total of 681 offers -- 286 in core sector and 395 in non-core -- came from 168 participating companies during the recruiting exercise which began on December 2, the statement said.

“This has been a great start to the placement season. Over 50% students have already got offers within the first week and we expect the same pace in the coming week as well,” NP Padhy, Placement in-charge, IIT Roorkee said.

The premier technology institute said the placements this year so far had increased by 21% from last year’s, when in the first week 562 offers were made.

All international offers came from Microsoft, Webstaff Co. Ltd. and Mercari.