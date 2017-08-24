Admission begins at Delhi School of Journalism at DU

New Delhi The Delhi University on Wednesday began registration for its first ever five-year integrated journalism course, both in Hindi and English, at the newly-established Delhi School of Journalism.

There will be 60 seats in each language programme, which will be taught in 10 semesters.

The last date for online registration is September 8. The admission will be done on the basis of an online entrance test conducted on September 17.

“After much deliberation we have finally be able to launch the course. Rigour and variety of content will be our primary concern with the course,” JP Dubey, dean of social sciences, told the media.

The idea of the course, which will come under the Faculty of Social Sciences, was “proposed by the vice chancellor (Yogesh Tyagi) last September and has received full support of the university”, he said.

The building for the new journalism school will be located in the campus at Sports Complex, Cluster Innovation Centre.

The students are required to pay Rs 25,000 per semester, while the registration fees is Rs 500 for general and OBC category, and Rs 250 for the SC, ST, and disabled.

“The courses are designed with a comprehensive view. Journalism is just one aspect of it. There is a host of avenues in which one can go, like advertisement, public relations, documentary filmmaking, fiction writing etc,” Maharaj K. Pandit, the head of admission committee, told IANS, to a query on the need for the course.

During the course, the students will be assessed equally on theory and practical basis.

“The syllabus is designed as per the choice based credit system scheme. The five-year integrated programme has 28 courses, two ability enhancement compulsory courses, two ability enhancement elective courses, four general elective courses and four discipline specific elective courses and dissertation as per the University Grants Commission guidelines,” Manasvini M Yogi, OSD, Delhi School of Journalism told the press.

Apart from these, students will be required to study one foreign and one regional language. They can choose from French, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic among foreign and Tamil and Bangla for regional languages.

However “a student cannot choose the language which also happens to be his or her mother-tongue”, Yogi said.

Graduates from other courses can also apply for the two-year Masters course in the school, while the undergraduate students can exit the course after three years with a graduation degree, she said.