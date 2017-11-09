Affiliation of Ryan international school unlikely to be cancelled

New Delhi

The affiliation of Ryan International School is unlikely to be cancelled as the school administrator had assured the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that it had taken corrective measures to ensure the safety of its students on its premises.

“CBSE had issued a show cause to the school, pointing out several deficiencies. We have submitted a report to the CBSE on November 6 and pointed out that as all the deficiencies highlighted by them have been corrected, the affiliation of the school should not be cancelled,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, Gurugram DC, told HT.

The Gurgaon deputy commissioner took charge as the administrator in September after the Haryana government had said it would take over the school management for three months until the situation normalises.

On September 17, the CBSE had issued a show cause to the school, asking why its recognition should not be cancelled for what it termed as negligence by the school which led to the death of a class 2 student.

The CBSE probe team said that among other flaws in the security system, no attendant was posted at the toilet where the boy was found dead, surveillance cameras were not working and boundary walls were not high enough to prevent unlawful entry.

Sources said the CBSE had not taken any action against the school though it issued the show cause in September.

A CBSE spokesperson said they had received the safety report of the school and were examining it.

Though the report received by the CBSE ruled out scrapping recognition of the school, the CBSE is competent to take independent action against the school too, sources said.

The show cause notice served to the school was based on findings of a two-member committee that surveyed the school and met its staff.