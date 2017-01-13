AICTE CMAT 2017 admit card download from today

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is scheduled to release the admit card of candidates to appear in the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2017 on its official website on Friday. The examination is scheduled to be held on January 28, 2017.

Steps to download the admit card for CMAT 2017:

1) Visit the official website for CMAT 2017

2) Click on the link for ‘Existing user’ on the top left corner

3) Login with your registered email ID and password

4) Click on the link to download admit card

5) Save the admit card on your computer and take a print-out for future use

The admit card will contain the photo, name and signature of the candidate, CMAT roll number, test date, time, reporting time at the venue, venue name, venue address and brief instructions for the candidate.

In case there is any discrepancy in the details on the admit card or you are facing problem in downloading contact the CMAT Customer Care Support available by phone and email from 8am to 10pm daily.

Helpline number: 022-66258304

Fax number : 022-25814283

E-mail id: customercare@aicte-cmat.in

But before taking the help of CMAT Customer Care Support it is desirable that candidates take the help of FAQs, IVRS and online instructions, which are designed to enable self-service.

Candidates must carry a print out of their admit card to the test centre.

CMAT is a national level entrance examination conducted by AICTE every year to test candidate’s ability in areas like quantitative technique, logical reasoning, language comprehension and general awareness.

The test helps institutions pick candidates for admission in management programs. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions/university departments/constituent colleges/affiliated colleges.

Note: Check official website of CMAT 2017 for details and updates.