AIIMS MBBS 2017 result: Topper Nishita Purohit had to give up basketball to focus on exam

Nishita Purohit, a national-level basketball player, led the list of toppers in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS entrance examination 2017, results of which were declared on Thursday.

The 18-year-old told the Hindustan Times she was extremely happy with her achievement.

“I was not sure about the topper’s rank in AIIMS but was certain about being selected ...” Purohit said when asked if she expected to ace the exam.

She said she owed her success to the coaching institute she attended in Rajasthan, her parents and family. “While my coaching institute guided me to success, my mother regularly visited me during my stay in Kota and both she and my brother, Anshul, motivated me to do my best,” she said.

Her IIT alumnus father Nirmal Indu is the president of a private firm in Odisha, and mother Himanshu is a pharmacy graduate and a homemaker. Anshul, also an IIT-Bombay alumnus, works in the United States and has remained a “source of inspiration” for Purohit.

Her preparation strategy was simple, she “attended around six hours of coaching classes daily and later used to self-study for six hours.”

The Surat girl said, “classroom learning was most important followed by homework completion on a daily basis and revision”. She added she also made short notes but did not rely too heavily on them.

She said she played basketball “at the school level and national levels, but left it for a medical career” as she did not see much scope in the sport. The young athlete, who is also interested in shot put and discus throw and loves singing and music, was, however, quick to clarify she would continue to play basketball.

She kept away from social media platforms while preparing for the AIIMS exam but did not give up her smartphone. “I did not open a Facebook account but used WhatsApp for contacting teachers to clear concepts related to the exam,” she said.

Purohit, who scored 91.4% marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams this year, plans to study cardiology or radiology at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Candidates, who appeared for the AIIMS MBBS exam, can check their results on www.aiimsexams.org and also on the websites of the other six AIIMS. Click on results and then on the link for MBBS exam 2017 result.

Date of the results for another medical examination, National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017, are also likely to be announced soon.