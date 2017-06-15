AIIMS MBBS 2017 results: Men outperform women, only 4,905 out of 2.8 lakh candidates clear exam

Even though women candidates giving the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) 2017 MBBS exam outnumbered men, the latter put in a better performance with 2,077 successfully clearing the exam as against 1,828 women. The results were declared on Thursday, June 15.

Out of the 3,64,242 eligible candidates, 2,84,737 candidates gave the exam, with ,150,793 women candidates outnumbering 1,33,933 men and 11 third-gender candidates, an AIIMS release said.

The AIIMS MBBS 2017 entrance exam was held on May 28, 2017, for 700 seats of AIIMS, New Delhi, and six other AIIMS at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh (100 seats each).

A total of 4,905 candidates qualified in the examination and were eligible for counselling sessions.

However, in the first round of counselling, the number of candidates called will be about four times the number of seats available in each category. More may be called for subsequent rounds of counselling depending upon the availability of seats, the release said.

A detailed schedule of counselling sessions will be published on www.aiimsexams.org, so make sure you keep track of what’s happening

The top 100 candidates include those who have appeared in the exam in 47 cities spread over 22 states/union territories.

Nishita Purohit (18) of Surat (Gujrat) is the All India Topper of the exam.