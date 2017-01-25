AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2017: Application form available now, apply until Feb 23

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released online registration forms for the MBBS course at AIIMS, New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh and Raipur.

The registration for applications which began on January 24 closes on February 23 at 5pm.

Those who have passed/appearing/appeared in Class 12 exams with English, physics, chemistry and biology as their subjects are eligible to apply for the exam. They should have scored at least 60% marks for general category and 50% for SC/ST/OPH candidates can apply.

The entrance examination will be held on May 28, 2017, at various centres across the country. The computer-based test will be conducted in two shifts - 9am to 12:30pm and 3pm to 6:30pm.

Read more

How to apply:

1) Go to exams section of AIIMS website

2) Click on ‘Academic courses’

3) Click on MBBS under the undergraduate category

4) Click on proceed below ‘AIIMS MBBS - 2017 Registration has been started’ on the new page that opens

5) If you have already registered, then enter your ID and Password for login

6) If you have not registered, first complete the registration process and then log in

7) Follow the instructions properly to register for the exam

Candidates can visit the website at www.aiimsexams.org for the prospectus, detailed instructions and online registration.

Note: Please visit the AIIMS exam website for further details and updates.