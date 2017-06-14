AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017 after 6pm today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will declare the results of the entrance examination 2017 for its MBBS programme on its official website on Wednesday, an official said.

An official, who did not want to be identified as he was not entitled to speak to the media, told the Hindustan Times the results of the entrance examination will be declared after 6pm on Wednesday.

The AIIMS public relations officer (PRO) did not answer calls seeking more information.

Candidates can check their results on the website www.aiimsexams.org after they are declared.

The examination was held on May 28. The results were declared on June 14 and the entrance test was conducted on May 29 last year.

Sathvik Reddy Erla from Hyderabad secured the top rank and Nikhil Bajiya, a reserved category candidate, got the second rank in the exam in 2016. In 2015, Navsheen Singhal, a student from Hisar in Haryana, topped the exam.

Candidates should visit the official website for more updates and details.