DECLARED: AIIMS MBBS result 2017 announced, check it here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) early on Thursday morning declared the results of the entrance exam for its MBBS course at AIIMS, New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Rishikesh and Raipur.

Candidates can check their results on the website www.aiimsexams.organd also on the websites of other six AIIMS. Click on results and then on the link for MBBS exam 2017 result.

Check out the results roll number wise here:

The results will not be communicated on phone or by any other means individually.

Here are the rank wise results:

The entrance examination for the MBBS Course was conducted on May 28 at various centres across the country.

The first counselling of shortlisted candidates at AIIMS, New Delhi is expected to be held between July 3-6, 2017.

The course of studies leading to the award of degree of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences will last for a minimum of five and a half academic years including one year of compulsory internship.

Last year, Sathvik Reddy Erla from Hyderabad had secured the top rank in the AIIMS MBBS entrance examination. Nikhil Bajiya, a reserved category candidate, secured the second rank in the exam.

In 2015, Navsheen Singhal, a student from Hisar in Haryana, had topped the AIIMS MBBS entrance examination.

Candidates should visit the website at www.aiimsexams.org for regular updates and details.