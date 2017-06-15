AIIMS MBBS entrance results: Hopes dashed as only 2 boys from Chandigarh in top 100

After a super Sunday performance by engineering aspirants of Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Panchkula and Mohali, it was a disappointing Thursday for their medical counterparts with only two boys from the city making it to the top 100 of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS 2017 entrance exam.

The results were declared early on Thursday.

Navtej Mangat, a student of St John’s High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, secured the 40th rank and Ankush Jindal from British School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, was ranked 65.

WORK HARD, STAY CONFIDENT

Navtej is the son of an army officer, Colonel NS Mangat, who is posted in Patiala. His mother, Tejinder Mangat, is a teacher at Ajit Karam Singh International Public School (AKSIPS), Sector 41, Chandigarh.

Sharing his success mantra, Navtej said, “Patience and hard work are the keys to success. Have faith in yourself and never underestimate or overestimate yourself.”

He said he studied for seven to eight hours daily apart from coaching.

“My father’s elder brother is my inspiration. He is an ENT specialist in Canada. My priority is India as my country needs doctors,” he said.

STUDIED 7 HOURS A DAY BESIDES COACHING

A student of British School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, Ankush Jindal is the son of neurosurgeon Anupam Jindal and cancer specialist Manishi Jindal.

“The rank came as surprise, indeed. I studied for about seven hours a day. I simply followed the advice of my teachers. You can say I blindly followed their methods of teaching,” Ankush said.

DISAPPOINTING RESULT

Trainers of pre-medical entrance tests disappointed with the results.

Last year, five students from the tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali secured ranks in the top 100.

Chandigarh girl Aarushi had topped the tricity by securing the 10th rank, while Japnoor Kaur came 32nd.

There were high hopes after the IIT JEE advanced results were declared on Sunday. Eight tricity students made it to the top 100, including national topper and Panchkula boy Sarvesh Mehtani, in the engineering entrance exam.