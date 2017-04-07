UPSEE 2017 admit card to be released today

Uttar Pradesh’s Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University is expected to release the admit card for UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE-2017) on Friday.

The UPSEE for admission to various colleges across the state for undergraduate courses such as engineering, management, architecture, pharmacy, fashion, designing and computer applications will be held on April 16, 22 and 23.

According to the notification for the exam, the admit card was expected to be released by 11am.

Admit cards will be available only on the website http://www.upsee.nic.in. Download the admit card on your computer and take a printout of the same after they are released. Check the details like category, sub-category, gender, rural weightage, name, father’s name etc as mentioned on the admit card. Report the matter in the case of any discrepancy.

If you are unable to download admit card, please contact the helpline as indicated on the website http://www.upsee.nic.in or send an email to the mail address helpdeskupsee17@gmail.com by April 12.

The final corrected admit card will have to be downloaded from website http://www.upsee.nic.in or https://aktu.ac.in before the exam date.

You must carry the admit card to the examination centre and keep it safely until the admission process is completed.

At least 93 colleges in Ghaziabad and 75 colleges in Gautam Budh Nagar are affiliated to AKTU. Every year, more than one lakh aspirants take the UPSEE.