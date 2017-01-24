Central University AMU or Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh,has announced the entrance test dates for admissions to some of its major programmes.

Lists were released on January 23 of AMU’s entrance examinations for various programmes. These include BA (Hons), BSc (Hons), BCom (Hons), BArch, BTech, MBA, MBA (IB), BEd, BA LLB and diploma in engineering.

Admissions to MBBS and BDS courses will be based on NEET scores. BA (Hons) arts subjects include Arabic, English, communicative English, geography, Hindi, linguistics, Persian, philosophy, Sanskrit and Urdu. Social sciences (Hons) offerings are economics, education, geography, history, Islamic studies, political science, psychology and sociology.

BSc (Hons) science subjects include chemistry, geography, geology, mathematics, physics, statistics, industrial chemistry and computer applications. Life sciences courses include biochemistry, botany and zoology.

Last dates for submitting forms for BSc (Hons), BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) are February 20.

Tests for all three streams are on April 23. Last date for filing applications for BTech and BTech/ BArch are February 22 and tests will be held on April 30.

For MBA and MBA(IB); BEd; BA (Hons) foreign languages and BA LLB, the last date for submission of forms for tests is February 27. Tests for MBA and BEd will be held on May 7. For BA (Hons) foreign languages and BA LLB, the tests will be on May 8.

