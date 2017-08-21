ANNOUNCED: Maharashtra HSC Class 12 supplementary result 2017 declared, check it here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) on Monday declared the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 supplementary examination. The examination was conducted in July 2017.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here. Click on ‘HSC Examination Result July 2017’ to go to the login page.Enter roll number and mother’s first name in login page that opens. Click on ‘view result’ and the results will be displayed on the screen.

Or Click here to directly go to the login page.

Candidates can also check their Overall Performance, Grade-wise Performance, Sex-wise Performance and Stream-wise Performance on the website.

The HSC main examination of Maharashtra board were conducted in March and the result were declared on May 30, 2017.