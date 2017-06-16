ANNOUNCED: NEST result 2017 declared, check merit list here

The results (merit list) of National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2017 were declared on Friday on the official website. The examination was held in 60 cities (124 venues) across India on May 27.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here. Key in your roll number and date of birth or application number and date of birth and click on go. The results will be displayed on the screen.

The test is held to screen candidates for a 5-year integrated MSc programme, in basic sciences - biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics – at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai’s department of atomic energy centre for excellence in basic sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

Successful candidates will be asked to participate in an admission/counselling process and the admission will be given on the basis of the merit list.

The MSc programme at NISER and CEBS follows a semester-based course structure and continuous assessment system. Those admitted to this programme are eligible for a scholarship of Rs 5,000 per month and an additional Rs 20,000 per year for summer projects.

Besides, top performers are eligible to appear directly for the interview for admission to Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) training school.