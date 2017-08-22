ANNOUNCED: TNSET 2017 result declared, check it here

The Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal on Monday declared the result of the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET-2017) on its official website. The examination was conducted on April 23.

Steps to check the TNSET 2017 results:

1) Visit the official website of Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal

2) Click on the link for ‘Result TNSET 2017’ running in the News and Event section

3) On the new page that opens, click on the link for: ‘To View TNSET-2017 RESULT CLICK HERE’

4) Key in your register number or application number and registered mobile number

5) Click on proceed

6) Result will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a printout and save it on your computer

Or click here to directly go to the login page

The final answer keys for the examination was released on May 17.

According to an official notification on the website, “For the next TNSET 2018, physical education and library and information science will be included as subjects for the examinations.”