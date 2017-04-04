APPSC Group 2 recruitment prelims: Results declared, check them now

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results of the screening test for Group 2 services recruitment examination on its official website.

Click here to go to the login page to check the results. Enter your OTPR id, password and captcha code to login if you are an existing users. New users need to register with OTPR id and mobile number before going to the login page.

The commission conducted the preliminary objective type exam on February 26 to fill up vacancies for 982 posts - 442 executive and 540 non-executive. According to reports, 6,67,010 candidates applied for the objective type exam. The answer keys for the exam were released by the commission on February 28.

The main exam for candidates shortlisted in the screening test is expected to be held on May 20 and 21 in online mode.

The final selection of the candidates for appointment to the posts shall be based on the merit in the computer based main examination.

The minimum qualifying mark in the main exam is 40% for open category (OC), 35% for backward class (BC) and 30% for scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST) and physically handicapped (PH) categories.

Note: Candidates should visit the commission’s website regularly for updates.