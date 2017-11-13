Army takes J-K students on tour for capacity building

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): The students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) and polytechnics of Kashmir’s Budgam district visited various industrial centres of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. Stops included Pusa ITI, Aryabhatta Polytechnic Institute, Army Institute of Management and Technology, Global Institute of Technology, Maruti Udyog Limited and Hero Limited, as part of a capacity building tour organised by the Indian Army.

During the tour, counselling sessions on the various courses that were being offered by the institutions were also held, to make the students aware of the career prospects in their chosen vocations.

The tour was a part of the ongoing initiative that the Army has undertaken to improve awareness levels of the students of Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative elicited a positive response from the locals.

Earlier in June this year, a similar capacity-building tour was organised for students of ITI Srinagar and ITI Bemina to Chandigarh, Mohali and Ludhiana. The students visited premier institutions such as ITI Ludhiana, ITI Chandigarh, Punjab University etc.

“Such tours organised by the Indian Army under its flagship welfare initiative, Operation Sadbhavna, go a long way in enhancing awareness levels of students of Kashmir who do not get much opportunity to visit other parts of the country. It gives to them the confidence to venture out in pursuit of career enhancement,” said Lt Gen PS Mehta, a native of Kashmir who has recently retired from the Indian Army.

The Army holds a large number of educational, awareness and capacity-building tours for people from various sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir during the winter months, when institutions are closed for the winter break.

While students form a predominant part of this initiative, elders and religious leaders are also included to make them aware of the cultural diversity of the country. They also get to exchange views with political leaders, educationists, professionals in various fields etc.