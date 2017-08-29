Aryabhatta College to hold referendum on joining DUSU

New Delhi Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College is holding a referendum on Friday when its students take a call on affiliation with the Delhi University Students’ Union.

The referendum was necessitated after Ram Lal Anand College (evening) turned into a morning college and was re- christened Aryabatta College in the 2015-16 academic session.

The notice issued by the college authorities said the referendum has been scheduled this Friday between 12 noon and 3 pm.

“There are around 2,200 students in our college. At least 50% should vote for a valid referendum. Out of the total votes polled, 75% should vote on one side for a decision to be final,” Principal Manoj Sinha told PTI, citing university rules.

Three committees - students council, disciplinary and support committee - of the staff council are taking up different programmes to educate students on the importance of taking part in the referendum, he added.

As soon as the referendum was announced, students belonging to various political outfits began pro-DUSU campaigns to persuade students to vote for affiliation to DUSU.

Extensive measures have been undertaken by the college authorities to ensure a fair referendum, Sinha added.

The DUSU polls are scheduled on September 12.

Student outfits of 50 DU colleges out of around 80 are affiliated to DUSU.