At Harvard, it’s time for Omar Abdullah, Baba Ramdev and Deepa Mehta to speak

Top global Ivy League university Harvard is all set for its India Conference (ICH) on February 11-12, when politician Omar Abdullah is expected to share the stage with filmmaker Deepa Mehta, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Bollywood actor R Madhavan and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of Chiranjeevi.

The theme of this year’s conference is India - the Global Growth Engine.

Currently in its 14th edition, ICH is the largest student run conference in the US focusing on India. Other speakers will include businessman Analjit Singh, former comptroller and auditor general Vinod Rai, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and journalist Rajat Sharma, among others. The conference is led by students of the Harvard Business School and the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Audience at last year’s India conference. (Handout)

Organised by a team of more than 100 students across Harvard, it attracts more than 1000 participants every year.

Giving details of the event, Rahul Srinivasan, co-chair, ICH, a master in public administration at the John F Kennedy School of Government, says “ thought- provoking panel discussions on topics ranging from Kashmir and urbanisation to media and entertainment and gender violence in India,” will be organised. “This year, we are also privileged to have with us two renowned directors who will screen two path breaking movies followed by a Q&A on February 10. Oscar nominated director Deepa Mehta will screen her latest movie, The Anatomy of Violence, which is based on the Nirbhaya rape case. The movie is a statement on gender violence in India. Celebrated director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will also showcase the era defining Rang De Basanti on its 10th anniversary at arguably the most famous student campus in the world,” he adds.

Students and others interesting in attending the conference can refer to http://indiaconference.com/2017/ for more information and to register for the conference.