Average package of Rs 22 lakh for ISB students, 1,113 job offers made by international, domestic hirers

About 1,113 job offers were made to students of the Indian School of Business (ISB) at its annual placements, with an average salary of around Rs 22 lakh. There was a 39% increase in the number of recruiters participating in the current placements at ISB’s Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. A total of 400 domestic and international companies made the offers to students of the postgraduate programme in management (PGP), class of 2017.

Regulars included McKinsey & Co, BCG, Parthenon, AT Kearney, Apple, Microsoft, Citibank, Novartis, Siemens, Amazon , Cognizant and, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Those visiting the campus for the first time included Jones Lang LaSalle, Havells, Revigo, P&G, Lending Kart, Reliance Jio, Mindtree Consulting, L’ Oreal, Bain & Co and Roland Berger.

Interestingly, leadership roles were in demand, ISB said. More than 70 offers were made to students for leadership roles by leading corporates, including Aditya Birla Group, Citibank, Yes Bank, Philips India Ltd, Tech Mahindra, MAX, Mytrah Energy and Genpact.

Gender diversity too was in focus. Axis Bank hired women students for their exclusive leadership programme for the third year, with roles across treasury, corporate finance, retail and consumer banking. PSU manufacturing giant Ashok Leyland, on campus for the first time, also recruited women for leadership positions across product, general management and strategy.

The Andhra Pradesh government was one of the biggest hirers visiting the campus for the second year and making 21 offers. Several public advocacy and strategy roles were also made to the students, including those of executive assistants to district magistrates at select districts in the state. Other roles offered were in the areas of fin-tech, textiles, tourism, and infrastructure among others.

Plum international offers in the form of senior management positions in Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Abu Dhabi, Tokyo, Japan and Singapore came from Cargill, Apple, Coty Inc, Landmark Group, Baycurrent and Credit Access Asia.

Consulting and IT/ITES sectors continued to be the largest recruiting sectors constituting 20% and 21% of total offers, respectively, followed by BFSI and healthcare and pharma. With a class size of 903, PGP at ISB is one of the largest group of experienced talent in the region.