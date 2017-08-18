Baba Farid University allots 1,360 MBBS, BDS seats in second counselling

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on Friday allotted 1,360 seats of undergraduate medical and dental studies in Punjab government institutes in the second round of counselling for state quota. The state quota, including NRI seats, has 2,255 seats — 1,125 in MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) seats in eight colleges, and 1,130 in BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) in 14 colleges.

Authorities said that all seats were allotted in the first online counselling on July 24, except some of the 15% NRI quota seats in each college. During counselling for NRI seats on August 4, only 35 were filled out of the 300, including 136 MBBS seats. The vacant NRI seats in government colleges were merged with the usual state quota; in private colleges, these were merged into their management quota.

However, as some students did not take admission after opting for other courses or colleges, several seats were re-allotted to different aspirants in the second counselling. There were 500 fresh allotments — included NRI seats conevrted to general government quota — on Friday.

The preferences of colleges was already filled by candidates on the website, www.bfuhs.ac.in. The list of allotment has been put up on the site.

The university is the nodal agency for the state counselling as per the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017. In all, the state has 85% seats in its quota including NRI seats, while the remaining are in all-India.

Meanwhile, 23 of the 75 MBBS seats under the all-India quota in three medical colleges are vacant (11 in Amritsar, 10 in Patiala, and two in Faridkot). These had been allotted before, but the students did not join by the August 16 deadline, so these are now considered surrendered. Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, BFUHS, said, “We will invite fresh applications. Students from any state will be eligible now, and we will fill these seats in the special counselling scheduled for August 26.”