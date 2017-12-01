Banking interviews: 10 things you must remember

Interviews are the final hurdles in the selection process of almost all major banking exams that all aspirants must cross to land their dream jobs. Interviews can be intimidating and end up making most candidates nervous. Therefore, in an attempt to help you overcome your nervousness we are listing a set of important points that you should remember before giving your interview.

1. Research the bank

Do a thorough background research of the bank and the job profile you’re interviewing for. Out of all the questions asked by the interviewer, two to three will be related to their company and the job profile you’re applying for. For instance, they might ask you about what you know about your responsibilities. There are several articles available online which describe in detail the various job profiles and responsibilities that bank employees have.

So before going for the interview, it’s a good idea to take out some time to visit the bank’s website, read about it and the services it offers.

Dress appropriately

Casuals should be avoided . Your attire determines the kind of first impression you will give your employers. Most private banks require their employees to be dressed in neat formals. It’s a good idea to wear smart formals to your interview regardless of whether you’re going for a private sector bank or public sector bank.

Some options:

Women can wear a plain and light-coloured cotton saree or salwaar kameez with a plain dupatta or a blazer with light coloured blouse and trousers. Use minimum jewellery and makeup.

Men can go for a plain light-coloured shirt and dark coloured trousers and a plain tie. A blazer would be good during the winter season. Make sure your shoes are polished, you are clean shaven and your hair is neat.

3. Know your resume

Your resume is like your marketing tool. You will definitely be asked questions from it. So be ready to answer any question from your resume and be prepared for any kind of question.

4. Don’t be late

It goes without saying that you should never be late for your interview. Employers in a bank are very particular about their employees being punctual, so it will be wise to reach at least 15-20 minutes before the time of your appointment. This will also give you enough time to calm down and relax.

5. Switch off your cellphone

Make sure you switch off your cellphone or keep it on silent mode before entering your interviewer’s cabin.

6. Be polite

Greet the interviewer(s) after entering with a firm handshake and do not sit until you have been asked to take a seat. A ‘Hello’ and ‘How do you do?’ would suffice, do not indulge in small talk with the interviewer(s).

7. Pay attention to your body language

Make sure you do not bite your nails, or fidget or shake your leg, playing with your resume/pen/hair, etc. Sit comfortably but don’t slouch and try not to move too much. Nod when required and maintain strong eye contact with the interviewer(s) and smile. This tells them you are confident.

8. Don’t bad-mouth your previous employer

Never say anything negative about your previous employer. This will make the interviewer think that you held on to grudges and might just do the same with them.

9. Don’t answer with an ‘I don’t know’

If you don’t know how to answer a particular question, do not right away answer with an “I don’t know”. Instead, borrow some time from the interviewer to work out an answer.

10. Thank the interviewer

Last but not the least; do not leave the room without thanking the interviewer(s) for giving you his/her/their time.

Commonly asked questions in bank Interviews

•Describe yourself

•What made you take up banking?

•What do you think differentiates us from the other banks?

•Tell us everything you know about our business model.

•What do you think will be your responsibilities and how well do you match those requirements?

•Why did you leave your previous company/bank?

•Can you walk me through your resume?

•Why should we hire you?

•What are your strengths and weaknesses?

•Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

•Would you be willing to move to a different city if the job requires you to do so?

The questions also include things related to current affairs and general knowledge. Make sure you’re aware of the latest happenings around the globe. Also be prepared for questions related to banking and the functions of banks.

We hope you keep the above tips in mind before giving your next interview.

The author is the CEO and co-founder at Oliveboard, an online preparation portal for MBA, banking and Government exams. Views expressed are personal.