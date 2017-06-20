Before NEET results, excitement and anxiety among medical aspirants in Chandigarh

After All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS 2017 examination results dashed the hopes of medical aspirants from Chandigarh. Now, there is a bit of excitement and anxiety among city medical aspirants, who are eagerly waiting for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2017) results.

The results will be declared in a day or two.

Gurasis Sodhi, a medical aspirant who scored 245 marks in AIIMS entrance test, said “I am pretty confident that I will get good marks but my only concern is if I will be able to get admission in Maulana Azad Medical College or not.”

“I am not too worried as I have already calculated my marks with the answer sheet and OMR. I am expecting around 640 marks, which will be good enough to take admission in majority of medical colleges,” he said.

Another student, Sushobhit Garg, said, “I am more concerned about getting good All India Rank. Getting admission in state medical colleges is not a big deal. The challenge is to get admission in central medical institutes. So, rather than being nervous, I am more curious.”

Arvind Goyal, city based NEET trainer said, “Students have already calculated their marks, so they are prepared for results. What is bothering them is that whether they will be able to get admissions in their favourite medical colleges or not.”

He said, “There is no stress but curiosity among students. We hope that city students do well in NEET results.”

In AIIMS MBBS entrance only two students, Navtej Mangat of St John’s High School and Ankush Jindal of British School secured the position in the top 100 rank.