Bend it like Modi: 150 differently abled students to do yoga with PM

Lucknow: June 21, the third International Yoga Day, is going to be special for Tulsi Ram and Satyendra Yadav, both with visual impairment, studying in Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University in Lucknow. They are among 150 students selected to perform yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ramabai Rally Sthal in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

“I am delighted to be a part of the PM’s yoga day function. This is a big honour for me. It is an opportunity to prove to the whole world that we are not inferior to others who can see,” Ram, an undergraduate student, said.

“Physically challenged students of the university are determined to put up an impressive show,” Yadav added.

At least 150 differently abled students of the varsity are waiting for the occasion when they will join thousands of others. They have already started practising yoga on the university campus. Vice-chancellor Nishith Rai said 168 students of the university had enrolled for the purpose.

“Yoga instructor Vinod Kumar Yadav is giving mild to rigorous training as per the need and constraints of these students ... The move is an endeavour to empower and make the differently abled students feel that they too are part of the mainstream society. The idea is to make the students aware of the benefits of yoga,” said Rai.

The Prime Minister along with 51,000 participants, including students, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme cadets and scouts, will take part in the mass session of exercises to promote yoga - an ancient science of physical and spiritual discipline.

At least 300 Muslim men and women under the banner of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch will also join him at the venue.

“It will be heartening to see divyang students performing ‘kapal bharti’ and other breathing exercises with the PM. They are determined to learn the maximum number of yoga asanas (postures),” AP Tiwari, academic advisor to the V-C, said.

According to a study, about 14.3 million people in India practised yoga in 2013, up from 6.3 million in 2001.

As per recent estimates by Associated Chambers of Commerce of India or Assocham, growing health awareness has caused an annual increase of 30-40% in the number of yoga practitioners.