Bihar Board BSEB 10th result 2017 declaration date to be out at around 4pm

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Class 10 board examination result declaration date at around 4pm on Tuesday. The examination was held between March 1 and March 8 and around 16.5 lakh students appeared.

The board had earlier decided to declare the results by May 30 and then postponed it to June 20. Now, the new date will be announced on Tuesday at around 4pm.

Sources said some students, who figure in the list of top 10, were unable to appear before the board for a physical verification as a safety measure caused the delay in the announcement. The board called around 40 students in the top 10 for physical verification and also reviewed their copies.

They added the review might be extended to top 20 students as well.

Some students did not turn up on the first day as they went out of the state for coaching and other purposes. In view of the delay in the publication of the results, the verification continued on Monday as well. Some of the students even flew to Patna to appear before the board.

Last year, the results were declared on May 29 and 75.15% students had passed.