HIGHLIGHTS: Bihar Board BSEB Class 10 matric compartmental result declared, 64.53% pass

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared on Wednesday the results of matriculation or Class 10 compartmental examination 2017.

Here are the highlights:

64.53% Pass

1 lakh 49k 703 passed

Result declared within 23 days of exam (First time in history of BSEB exams )

Exam was conducted between July 27-31

In special exam (all subjects) 1389 appeared 410 passed 29.73% passed

1379 appeared**

Earlier, results were declared usually in October, November or December

This year, result in August will help in higher education admission , says BSEB chairman

Last year pass percentage-- 27.59% passed

1, 61, 625 appeared 44,602 passed in 2016

[Bseb chairman uploads the result on website.

Steps to check BSEB Class 10 compartmental results (after it is uploaded):

1. Go to BSEB’s official website

2. Go to result link on homepage

3. Provide your roll number, name, and date of birth

4. Click on ‘Find results’

5. Your result will be displayed.

A total of 234,244 candidates took the compartmental exam and 1590 wrote the special exam held for those who could not appear in the main examinations that were conducted between March 1 to 8.

Out of the 234,244 candidates, 94,665 were male and 1,38,688 were female candidates. In 2016, 165,645 took the compartmental test.

The main BSEB Class 10 result, which was announced on June 23, showed that 49.68% candidates out of 861,000 who appeared failed the exam despite being given a grace mark of eight.

The compartmental and special exams were conducted between July 27 to 31 in two shifts across 329 centres in Bihar. One videographer was allotted for every 500 examinees at the centres to record the exam while it was being conducted.

From this year onwards, students were allowed to take the compartmental test for a maximum of two subjects. Earlier it was for only one subject.